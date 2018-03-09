Stories

Imagine being blind and crashing at 70mph

  • 9 March 2018

Millie Knight is a blind skier who hopes to win Winter Paralympic gold in PyeongChang.

She hurtles down mountains at 115km/h (71mph) with only the her guide's shouted instructions to direct her.

After two horrendous crashes she is training hard for the games.

