Stephen Hawking quiz: The man, his life and his theories
- 14 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Stephen Hawking is probably the most famous scientist of the modern age. But what exactly is he famous for? Test your knowledge of the man, his life and theories.
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.
Picture credits: Getty Images
Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter