Technology
Top Stories
Facebook bans non-Irish abortion poll ads
The social media site cracks down on foreign ads relating to Ireland's referendum on abortion laws.
Related content
'Paedophilia-defending' YouTuber removed
A controversial Singaporean blogger had allegedly uploaded videos defending paedophilia.
World of Warcraft attacker jailed in US
A man accused of disrupting the video game's computer servers faces a year in prison.
AI creates new levels for Doom
Volunteers with speed guns strike back
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Stories
Melania Trump faces new plagiarism row
- 8 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Cambridge Analytica told to give up data
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Poll suggests Facebook's US loyalty intact
- 6 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Google changes rules for election ads
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Twitter users urged to update passwords
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Technology
- comments
Drones used to disrupt FBI hostage case
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Tech Tent: Do we now trust Facebook?
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Hands on with new tech
Watch/Listen
Also in the News
Vinyl collectors spend millions online
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Millennium Falcon's walk-in cape wardrobe
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Features & Analysis
Augmented reality dating
App matches you with potential suitors in real time
- 8 May 2018
What is GDPR?
Europe's new data law explained
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Sea giants do battle
Huge gas extraction vessels race to begin production
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Business
New kids on the block
Is football ready to embrace the Bitcoin world?
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Business
The next wave
Why Kenya hopes blockchain can end land grabbing
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Tesla trouble
Electric car-maker faces a cash crunch
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Our Experts
Tech Tent: Do we now trust Facebook?
Rory Cellan-Jones looks at whether Mark Zuckerberg has done enough to restore trust in Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg's dreaded homework assignments
The questions Facebook has promised to answer could prove difficult to stomach for the beleaguered chief executive.
Click - the world of technology
Blood delivery drones get an upgrade
- 1 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Helmet gives firefighters 'X-ray vision'
- 19 April 2018
- From the section Technology
3D scans help preserve historical sites
- 18 April 2018
- From the section Technology
Special reports
Video games alert
From virtual reality to retro gaming
- 7 June 2017
Cyber-hacks
- 17 February 2016
#BBCTrending
- 10 December 2013
Tomorrow's Cities
- 17 January 2017
Watch/Listen
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter