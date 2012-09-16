17 September 2012 Last updated at 00:46

A glimpse at piracy in the UK and beyond

Data collected by monitoring firm Musicmetric, and seen exclusively by the BBC, has given some insight into patterns of illegal downloading across the UK.

Using this tool, you can find out who, according to the research, is the most pirated artist near you - as well as learn which other acts are particularly popular nearby.

Who is the most illegally shared artist near you?

Illegal file sharing in the UK

Piracy ranking (shares per person)

  1. 1. Manchester
  2. 2. Nottingham
  3. 3. Southampton
  4. 4. Liverpool
  5. 5. Sheffield
  6. 6. Leicester
  7. 7. Stoke-on-Trent
  8. 8. Glasgow
  9. 9. Cardiff
  10. 10. Leeds

Top 3 illegal shares in the UK

1 Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran +

55,512 shares on average per month
2 Rihanna

Rihanna Talk That Talk

35,838 shares on average per month
3 Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean Channel ORANGE

28,239 shares on average per month

All of the data used has been released under a creative commons licence and can be downloaded here.

Top 20 sharing countries

The United States tops the bill as the country with the most illegal shares, with the UK in second position.

Here we show the top 20 downloading countries, the total number of torrent downloads over the past six months and the most popular shared artist in each country.

  • 1

    United States

    96,868,398 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Drake

  • 2

    United Kingdom

    43,314,568 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Ed Sheeran

  • 3

    Italy

    33,226,258 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Laura Pausini

  • 4

    Canada

    23,953,053 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Kanye West

  • 5

    Brazil

    19,677,596 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Billy Van*

  • 6

    Australia

    19,104,047 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Hilltop Hoods

  • 7

    Spain

    10,306,829 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Pablo Alboran

  • 8

    India

    8,965,271 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Billy Van

  • 9

    France

    8,400,869 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Sexion d'assaut

  • 10

    Philippines

    8,351,260 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Maroon 5

  • 11

    Mexico

    7,522,865 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Jesse y Joy

  • 12

    Netherlands

    6,671,428 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Birdy

  • 13

    Portugal

    5,597,198 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Pablo Alboran

  • 14

    Poland

    5,059,204 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Gotye

  • 15

    Greece

    4,919,567 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Billy Van

  • 16

    Hungary

    4,470,948 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Pitbull

  • 17

    Chile

    4,210,641 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Los Bunkers

  • 18

    Romania

    4,152,252 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Billy Van

  • 19

    Sweden

    4,074,594 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Laleh

  • 20

    Belgium

    3,880,900 total shares

    Most popular artist

    Gotye

*Billy Van allows album to be downloaded by torrent, encouraging donations from fans

Photos: Getty Images, AFP, AP, Sargent House, Chris Stanford Warner Bros Records, Dog Day Press, PA, Reuters, Random Records, The Collective, Billy Van.

Data provider: Musicmetric

Produced by: Dominic Bailey, Harjit Kaura, Steven Connor, Marina Shchukina

