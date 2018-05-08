Video games
World of Warcraft attacker jailed in US
A man accused of disrupting the video game's computer servers faces a year in prison.
- 8 May 2018
Fortnite chat raises stranger danger fear
Poor controls on who can talk to whom could mean children are contacted by strangers, it warns.
- 3 May 2018
China arrests PUBG cheat suspects
The cheats helped players survive longer in the hugely popular survival shooter game.
- 30 April 2018
Boy, 13, is youngest Fortnite pro player
Kyle Jackson from Sidcup in Kent is set to compete for cash prizes in events all over the world.
- 29 April 2018
Video game gambling banned in Belgium
The Belgium Gaming Commission finds video game loot boxes violate its gambling legislation.
- 26 April 2018
Video highlights
Video
Meet the UK's most popular female gamer
- 5 September 2017
Nintendo Switch fuels profit jump
- 26 April 2018
What Remains wins Bafta's top games award
- 12 April 2018
Game On: 15 years in New Eden
- 3 May 2018
First timer
- 13 April 2018
Fortnite explored
- 14 March 2018
Newsbeat Overwatch ambition
- 3 November 2017
Newsbeat Action tales
- 14 September 2017
Newsbeat Moving on
- 25 July 2017
Newsbeat Indie gaming
- 4 September 2017
Overwatch ambition
- 12 July 2017
Retro gaming
- 28 June 2017
Inspired by Trump
- 17 June 2017
- From the section Technology
Coffee-powered buses
- 15 June 2017
Mario's comeback
- 14 June 2017
- From the section Technology
Vanishing VR strategy
- 12 June 2017
- From the section Technology
Newsbeat The brains behind the Switch
- 3 March 2017
Newsbeat Sponsored gamers
- 7 April 2017
Newsbeat Virtual stars
- 11 October 2016
Dark side of gaming
- 30 August 2016
