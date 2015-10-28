YouTube Red 'will pay video-makers' during free trial, after concerns

Image copyright Reuters

YouTube will pay video creators for clips watched during a free trial of its new subscription service.

On Wednesday, the site launched a premium offering in the US, removing advertisements for a monthly fee.

Prominent YouTube stars had expressed concerns that they would not be paid if their videos were watched during the month-long free trial on offer.

However, Google later confirmed that should not be the case via its Creator blog.

YouTube stars earn money from the ads displayed around the videos they upload but the site's new subscription service allows viewers in the US to remove the ads for a monthly fee.

In return, video creators get a slice of the subscription money instead, divided up by how many minutes people watch their content for.

Image copyright AP Image caption YouTube announced its premium service on 21 October

Many creators expressed anger after content network Fullscreen tweeted: "YouTube has confirmed to us that creators will not receive revenue when a #YouTubeRed user watches your videos during the free trial."

Image copyright Twitter/Fullscreennet

YouTube's updated terms and conditions, which it asked content creators to agree to, do not refer to a free trial period.

But YouTube told the BBC it did intend to pay creators during the period because it would pass on a cut of the money that it makes from subscribers to its music streaming service.

"Creators are the lifeblood of YouTube. So, with Google Play Music subscribers instantly joining YouTube Red, we will pay a portion of the revenue we receive from these subscribers to our creators on day one," it said on its blog.

"Even with 30 day free trials, our creator community will make as much or more as they would have without YouTube Red."

In June, Apple faced criticism from musicians over its decision not to pay record labels for music streamed during the free trial of its new music service.

The company changed its mind after singer Taylor Swift wrote an open letter.

"Please don't ask us to provide you with our music for no compensation," she said.