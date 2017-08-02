IPhone glitter cases recalled over reports of burns

Image copyright MixBin Image caption The recall affects a range of different iPhone case designs, which were made by MixBin Electronics

A range of liquid-filled iPhone cases is being recalled after reports of skin irritation and chemical burns associated with the products.

The cases, some of which carry the Victoria's Secret brand, contain glitter floating beneath their plastic surface.

Consumers are at risk of irritation, blisters or burns if the liquid leaks and comes into contact with skin.

The recall is in effect in the US, Canada and Mexico.

"One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn and another consumer reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands," wrote the US Consumer Product Safety Commission in its press release.

It added that about 263,000 of the cases had been sold in the US.

Images of the affected products, some of which carry the Victoria's Secret, Henri Bendel or Tory Burch brand, have also been posted online.

MixBin Electronics - which made the cases - is offering reimbursement to those who bought them.

The iPhone cases were sold at:

Amazon.com

GetMixBin.com, henribendel.com and victoriassecret.com

Henri Bendel, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria's Secret shops in the US, Canada and Mexico

Some of the cases were still on sale on eBay's UK store until the BBC brought the matter to the firm's attention.

MixBin liquid glitter cases already appeared to have been removed from Amazon UK.

Neither of the two internet retailers provided comment when asked.