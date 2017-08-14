HBO hackers leak Curb Your Enthusiasm and Insecure shows

Image copyright HBO Image caption Hackers have leaked unaired episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm scheduled for broadcast in October

Hackers have continued to plague HBO by leaking unaired episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm over the weekend.

The data dump also included episodes of Insecure, Ballers, Barry, The Deuce, a comedy special and other programming, according to the Associated Press.

An earlier leak indicated HBO had offered the blackmailers $250,000 (£192,300), Variety reported.

Over recent weeks, one Game of Thrones episode, scripts and sensitive internal documents have also been exposed.

'Bounty payment'

HBO confirmed that its computer network had been attacked on 31 July.

The hackers claimed to have stolen 1.5TB of company data and demanded a multimillion-dollar ransom to prevent them from leaking sensitive proprietary files, as well as entire television series.

It has now emerged that the television network offered a "bounty payment" to the hackers on 27 July, according to Variety.

"You have the advantage of having surprised us," a member of HBO's technology team is reported to have said in an email.

"In the spirit of professional cooperation, we are asking you to extend your deadline for one week."

HBO has said that it does not intend to release a statement each time the hackers leak more information.

"It has been widely reported that there was a cyber-incident at HBO," the television network said on Sunday.

"The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention.

"That is a game we are not going to participate in."