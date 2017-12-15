Image copyright Amazon Image caption The row meant YouTube was not accessible via Amazon's Echo Show smart speaker

Amazon has started selling Google's Chromecast devices two years after it originally removed them from its store.

Amazon said it removed them to end customer confusion about which services were available on which device.

Analysts said it was because they let people watch services that competed with Amazon's Prime Video.

Google retaliated by blocking access to YouTube on some Amazon gadgets and threatening further restrictions.

In September, Google stopped YouTube playing on the Amazon Echo Show. It said it took the step because the way Amazon got the video-sharing service working on the device was "broken".

It also threatened to stop Amazon Fire TV sticks getting access to YouTube from January 2018.

'Productive discussions'

The search giant said it took the decisions because of a lack of "reciprocity" by Amazon.

In response, Amazon criticised Google saying its actions hurt customers of both firms.

The row is also believed to have been behind Amazon's decision to stop selling Google's smart home speakers last month.

Amazon's decision to restock some Google products is believed to have emerged from "productive discussions" the two have had to end the dispute.

A Google statement said it hoped the dialogue would result in further co-operation with Amazon.

"We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon," the company told tech news site CNet.

No information was given about whether Google smart home products would go back on sale.

Earlier this week Amazon also started selling Apple TV devices - a move believed to be linked to Apple making Prime Video available via its platform.