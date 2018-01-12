Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many regular users of Snapchat have complained about the service's changed look

Snapchat's redesign, which was rolled out at the end of last year, has not gone down well with users.

The refreshed look pushed out in the UK, Australia and Canada has proved unpopular, with up to 83% of reviews on the App Store being negative.

Many have complained that feeds are no longer chronological and are confusing.

Some have contacted Snapchat support on Twitter to air frustrations and asking it to return to the previous version of the app.

One user, Leaya Reinhardt, tweeted:

Mary Principato tweeted:

This is a genuine question that we all want an answer to. When are you reverting the update or how do we do it ourselves? No one likes this — Mary Principato (@maryprincipato_) January 11, 2018

Tech news site TechCrunch reported that data provided to it by analytics firm Sensor Tower showed that only 17% gave it three to five stars, suggesting they approved of it.

No change

Snapchat made the changes as a way for the social network to monetise its service by mixing in more adverts, said experts.

Elyse Betters Picaro, US editor of Pocket-lint and a regular user, said Snapchat had "begun mixing ad-laden Stories into your chats now, because, as the numbers have shown, people are sending tonnes of snaps a day now, but they aren't posting to their stories as much.

"Stories from your "normal" friends now appear in chats, while famous and popular Snapchat users are still on the side with the media, which appears to create a sort of class system.

"It's also difficult to find stories from people who don't follow you back," she said. "Also stories are no longer in chronological order, and you can't play all the stories consecutively anymore."

Ms Betters Picaro added: "It may, as a user, feel like you're missing out on something now, as it's harder to find Stories, harder to play them, and they're just seemingly harder to grasp in general now."

She added that Snapchat boss Evan Spiegel had warned users and investors about the change in November when he said: "There is a strong likelihood that the redesign of our application will be disruptive to our business in the short term, and we don't yet know how the behaviour of our community will change when they begin to use our updated application."

Despite the poor reception, Ms Betters Picaro does not believe the firm will respond to user requests and ditch the changes.

She said: "Unfortunately, people tend to be resistant to change. And this update will take some getting used to, whether you're a fan or not.

"However, I highly doubt Snap will immediately reverse course due to bad reviews from a limited test in the UK and Canada. After all, it hasn't even hit the US yet."

A spokesperson for Snapchat said: "Updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in."