Biohacker fined for travel card implant

Image copyright Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow / Facebook

A biohacker in Australia has been fined A$220 (£120, $170) for removing the chip from a travel card and implanting it into his hand.

Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow (real name) also has to pay A$1,000 in costs.

The case was brought by the New South Wales transport authority which issues the contactless Opal card.

Mr Meow-Meow was charged for travelling without a ticket, although the fare was on the chip inside his hand.

It was still able to be scanned by card readers.

In his most recent Facebook post, he had asked supporters to "wish him luck" as he faced court. He had admitted the charge.

Biohackers, or bodyhackers, are people who modify their bodies by putting chips, magnets and other technology inside them.

The chip in Mr Meow-Meow's Opal card was cut down to 10mm by 6mm, encased in a special plastic and implanted by a professional piercer.

"Most certainly don't try this at home unless you know what you're doing," he told news outlet ABC.