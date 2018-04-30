Image copyright Starship

A delivery-robot company has announced plans to expand its fleet from 200 to 1,000 by the beginning of 2019.

Starship Technologies says the new robots, with a 10mph top speed, will be deployed in 20 workplace or university campuses across the UK, US and Germany.

Following trials delivering Just Eat takeaways in south London, they can now deliver 200 of the Co-op's most common grocery items in Milton Keynes.

And after 40,000 miles of journeys, none has been stolen or vandalised.

'Stray dogs'

Although, the robots are accompanied by a human minder in busy areas.

And technology analyst Dean Bubley told the BBC there were still many challenges facing the robot delivery sector.

"Letting them loose alone on public streets will be very difficult because of the unpredictability of the general public," he said.

"There will be questions about liability if there are accidents, security, and even stray dogs, cats and pigeons could prove a problem."

'Robot playgrounds'

Starship's robots can travel up to three miles and are fitted with:

ultrasonic sensors for detecting obstacles

nine cameras

radar

GPS

Upon arrival, the recipient of the parcel receives a text message containing a link to unlock the robot.

Starship's vice-president of marketing Henry Harris-Burland told BBC Radio 4's You and Yours programme: "These campus environments are like robot playgrounds.

"In Hamburg, we are delivering spare parts and tools between buildings and to people's desks.

"Sorting offices in some businesses are becoming overloaded as people order more personal deliveries to their workplace.

"Anything that can fit in the robot we can deliver."

Starship was set up by two of the co-founders of Skype in 2014.

It has not put a figure on the investment in its current expansion, but it raised nearly £15m in funding last year.