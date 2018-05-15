Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption WATCH: Facebook reveals scale of abuse

For the first time, and under intense pressure, Facebook has released internal data on the scale and nature of its abuse problem.

Many numbers are headline worthy: violent content is up dramatically and hate speech is slipping through large cracks - but there appears to be a tightened grip on terrorist propaganda.

There are also key statistics missing, such as how often Facebook removes something incorrectly or leaves something up that should be deleted.

The report also lacks data on the total amount of abuse posted to its network - but the reason for that is straightforward: Facebook simply doesn't know.

It instead offers estimates based on random sampling of posts.

"There's a lot of little gotchas in how you count things," Facebook's head of product management, Guy Rosen, said.

"As we get better and as we improve and as we learn about the right way to do this, we will improve the methodology.

"We will be open about where we change and how we're doing it."

Violent spike

The data released relates to two three-month periods - the first quarter of 2018 and the last of 2017.

Facebook broke down the content into several categories:

graphic violence

adult nudity and sexual content

spam

hate speech

fake accounts

On the latter, the company estimates about 3% to 4% of all active users on Facebook are fake, and said it had taken 583 million fake accounts down between January and March.

The figures indicate graphic violence spiked massively - up 183% between each time period in the report.

It said that a mix of better detection technology and an escalation in the Syrian conflict might account for this.

That equated to 3.4 million pieces being removed, most of which - 86% - were spotted by Facebook's automated system.

Automation also played a large role in spotting sexual content, spam and most notably terrorism.

Of the 1.9 million pieces of extremist content removed between January and March, Facebook said it had spotted 99.5% before it had had the chance to circulate.

That will make promising reading for governments, particularly in the US and UK, which have called on the company to stop the spread of material from groups such as Islamic State.

"They're taking the right steps to clearly define what is and what is not protected speech on their platform," said Brandie Nonnecke, from University of California, Berkeley's Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society.

But, she added: "Facebook has a huge job on its hands."

'Screaming out of the closet'

The complexity of that job emerges when considering hate speech, a category much more difficult to control via automation.

Of the 2.5 million pieces determined to be hateful and tackled, Facebook's automated systems spotted just 38% - the rest were flagged by humans using the site's report function.

Even when posts do reach the human-moderation stage, defining what should stay and what should be deleted can be fraught with difficulty - a judgement the company admitted it did not always get right.

"There's nuance, there's context that technology just can't do yet," said Alex Schultz, the company's head of data analytics.

"So, in those cases we lean a lot still on our review team, which makes a final decision on what needs to come down."

To demonstrate this, Mr Schultz said words that would be considered slurs if used as part of a homophobic attack had different meaning when used by gay people themselves. So, deleting all posts using a certain term would be the wrong choice.

Image copyright Getty Images/Reuters Image caption Facebook said that 2.2 billion people used its service at least once a month as of March

"But how do you know I'm gay if you're reviewing my profile?" he asked.

"For me, I put it at the top of the profile - I've come screaming out of the closet, I am very openly gay.

"But that isn't true of everyone, and we can't know that. This is a very difficult problem."

Staggering samples

In an attempt to discover what it may have missed, the social network carried out random sampling.

It took 10,000 posts that had been viewed on Facebook, and made a note of how often a piece of content was in violation of its policies.

The results were troubling.

According to the sample, as many as 27 posts in every 10,000 contained some form of graphic violence. Given the 1.5 billion daily users of the service, that could means tens of millions of violent posts go unchecked every day.

The same technique estimated between seven to nine posts in every 10,000 contained adult nudity or sexual content.

The amount of terrorism-related material was too small to sample in this way, Mr Schultz said. And on hate speech, he said, the company lacked any "reliable data" on total volume.

"We can't currently measure how prevalent hate speech violations were on Facebook, because when we're asking our representatives to go and look, 'Is this hate speech, is this not?', it is very difficult to score that.

"We're making mistakes and we're trying to get better at measuring it."

'Privilege payroll'

But Dottie Lux, an event organiser in San Francisco, who campaigns against Facebook's perceived failure to combat the targeting of minority groups, said difficulty was no excuse.

Image caption Event producer Dottie Lux is unconvinced by Facebook's efforts

"I'm running out of sympathy for 'This is really hard,' because it's really not new," she said.

"They find time to release dating apps and they find time to attach to my bank account, but they don't find time to figure out who their users are."

Ms Lux, who described herself to me as a "gay Jewish lady with a gay Jewish perspective", said relying on user reports to police hate speech was fundamentally flawed because it could be abused to silence others.

"You just give people with malicious intent the ability to act maliciously," she said.

Moderation army

Facebook now has more than 17,000 human moderators, but the company has so far been relatively coy about who they are.

It said it did try to make sure US-based workers handled incidents where an understanding of American culture was beneficial - likewise for incidents in other countries.

But Ms Lux feels the company needs to be more open.

"If you are hiring people who don't exist in certain social circles, different cultures, it's not going to be effective," she said.

"It's just going to perpetuate the same issue."