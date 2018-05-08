The Reporters
Expert Insight and Analysis
Kamal Ahmed: Call for taxes to heal generational divide
A report proposes giving 25-year-olds £10,000 and taxing pensioners to spend more on the young and NHS.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Business
Kirstie Brewer: Whistleblower says asylum decisions are a ‘lottery’
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Stories
Chris Baraniuk: The battle of the gas-sucking mega giants is set to begin
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Business
Yogita Limaye: How a child rape became a religious flashpoint for India
- 7 May 2018
- From the section India
Jim Reed: 'Not just for naughty boys': The rise in adult ADHD pills
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Health
Dougal Shaw: Volunteers with speed guns strike back
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Stories
Fergal Keane: How the Catholic Church has become the main opposition in DR Congo
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Highlights of the week
Ruona Meyer: Chained up to treat codeine addiction
The BBC's Ruona Meyer investigates the people making, selling and consuming opioid-based medicine in Nigeria.
Kelly-Leigh Cooper: The fight for plastic-free periods
Disposable tampons and menstrual pads can contain plastics and are often flushed into water systems.