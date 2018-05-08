UK

Met investigator 'botched' cases

A review finds 33 criminal cases were wrongly investigated including sex attacks and violent crimes.

  • 8 May 2018
Call for taxes to heal generational divide

A report proposes giving 25-year-olds £10,000 and taxing pensioners to spend more on the young and NHS.

Kamal Ahmed Economics editor
  • 8 May 2018
May's portrait down after Oxford protests

A picture of Theresa May is removed at the University of Oxford to save it from protesting students.

'Shooting plot teen had kill list'

Bus attack victim 'sprayed in mouth'

  • 8 May 2018
'People stared and laughed at me'

What can millennials get for £10,000?

Boris Johnson and the politics of Brexit

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

'I sat across the table from Mum's killer'

'Not just for naughty boys': The rise in adult ADHD pills

  • 8 May 2018
Defying budget cuts to save the school brass band

