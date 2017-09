UK military deaths in Afghanistan

The UK's military role in Afghanistan since 2001 has brought with it a heavy human toll. Members of the Army, RAF, Royal Marines and special forces have lost their lives in the fight against the Taliban. Here, the BBC News website offers a look at who they were and how they died.

The number of deaths stands at 456 after two RAF personnel were among five people who died in a helicopter crash on 11 October 2015.

Image copyright Lucy Rodgers Users of the app, click to view the full list of casualties.

Select a photograph to find out more about each casualty.