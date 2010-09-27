Image caption The BBC says the programme on Lord Ashcroft's affairs is being reviewed

The BBC has withdrawn an edition of Panorama on the financial affairs of the Conservative peer Lord Ashcroft.

It was due to have been shown on BBC One at 2030 BST on Monday night.

The BBC said it had put a number of questions to Lord Ashcroft two weeks ago and had received a response on a particular issue on Monday.

The Panorama team is now reviewing the programme in light of the new information. The programme was replaced with one about UK military justice.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We put a number of questions to Lord Ashcroft two weeks ago, including one relating to a share interest transfer.

"We asked for a response by Friday 24th September. In a response received this afternoon we have been given information that sheds new light on that issue and we will therefore review the programme."