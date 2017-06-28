Hillsborough disaster

Six face Hillsborough disaster charges

Ex-Ch Supt David Duckenfield faces 95 charges of manslaughter while five others will be prosecuted.

How does it feel to fight for 27 years?

For years the families of victims of the Hillsborough stadium disaster campaigned. For years they weren't believed.

  • 27 April 2016
Hillsborough criminal suspects identified

Video

Hillsborough families' video diaries

  • 26 April 2016
Video 3:50

What happened at Hillsborough?

  • 26 April 2016
Video

Fogarty: Public trust in police at all-time low

Video 1:59

Thousands sing You'll Never Walk Alone

  • 27 April 2016
Video 1:14

Aerials show huge Liverpool vigil

  • 27 April 2016
Video 3:41

'No choice' but to suspend Crompton

  • 27 April 2016
Video

Senior police 'had cavalier attitude'

  • 27 April 2016
May praises Hillsborough families

Video 1:08

Former Sun editor 'duped' over Hillsborough

  • 27 April 2016
Video 2:45

Liverpool reflects on Hillsborough verdict

  • 27 April 2016
Video

Police 'unequivocally accept' findings

  • 26 April 2016
Video

'People say time heals, it doesn't'

  • 26 April 2016
Video 3:36

Hillsborough PC's guilt over victim, 14

Video

Hillsborough families sing outside court

  • 26 April 2016
Video

'They said, Bruce, can you help us?'

  • 26 April 2016
Video

How Hillsborough evidence was kept safe

  • 26 April 2016
Video

'Chris was brought in in a black bag'

  • 26 April 2016
Video

'Apology felt contrived, rehearsed'

  • 26 April 2016
Video

Hillsborough: Remembering the 96 victims

Hillsborough fans unlawfully killed

Hillsborough disaster: Five key mistakes

Five myths rejected by jury

Hillsborough: From tragedy to truth

  • 27 April 2016

How the inquests day unfolded

14 questions the jury answered

How people reacted to conclusions

Inquests' 'far-reaching consequences'

Video

Trevor and Jenni's journey

How the disaster unfolded

  • 26 April 2016
What the police chief knew

  • 26 April 2016
Hillsborough inquests Q&A

Hillsborough inquests explained

'Seared into memories'

The inquests so far

