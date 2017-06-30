Royal Family tree and line of succession

The Queen, at the age of 91 is also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Find out more about the Royal Family and the line of succession below.

Royal family: Line of succession

Prince of Wales

Born: 1948

The Prince of Wales is the Queen's eldest son and first in line to the throne. On 29 July 1981 he married Lady Diana Spencer, who became the Princess of Wales. The couple had two sons, William and Harry. They later separated and their marriage was dissolved in 1996. On 31 August 1997, the Princess was killed in a car crash in Paris. Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles on 9 April 2005. As heir to the throne, his main duties are to support the Queen in her royal commitments.

Duke of Cambridge

Born: 1982

Prince William is the eldest son of the Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, and is second in line to the throne. The Duke was 15 years old when his mother was killed in a Paris car crash. He went on to study at St Andrews University, where he met his future wife, Kate Middleton. The couple were married in 2011. On his 21st birthday he was appointed a Counsellor of State - standing in for the Queen on official occasions. He and his wife had their first child, George, in July 2013 and their second, Charlotte, in 2015. The prince trained with the Army, Royal Navy and RAF before spending three years as an RAF search and rescue pilot with RAF Valley on Anglesey, north Wales. He now works part-time as a co-pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance alongside his royal duties.

Prince George of Cambridge

Born: 2013

Prince George of Cambridge, was born on 22 July, 2013, at St Mary's hospital in west London. Prince William was present for the birth of his son, who weighed 8lb 6oz (3.8kg). He is due to start primary school in September 2017. Prince George is third in line to the throne, after his father and grandfather.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Born: 2015

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her second child, a baby girl on 2 May 2015, again at St Mary's hospital. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth of the 8lb 3oz (3.7kg) baby. The duke and duchess named her Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. She is fourth in line to the throne and is known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Prince Harry

Born: 1984

Prince Harry trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and went on to become a lieutenant in the British Army, serving as a helicopter pilot. He has been a Counsellor of State since his 21st birthday, standing in for the Queen on official duties. During his 10 years in the Armed Forces, Capt Wales, as he became known, saw active service in Afghanistan twice, in 2012 to 2013 as an Apache helicopter co-pilot and gunner. He left the Army in 2015 and now focuses on charitable work, including conservation in Africa and organising the Invictus Games for injured members of the armed forces.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Born: 1960

Prince Andrew was the third child of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh - but the first to be born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. He was created the Duke of York on his marriage to Sarah Ferguson, who became Duchess of York, in 1986. They had two daughters - Beatrice, in 1988, and Eugenie, in 1990. In March 1992 it was announced the duke and duchess were to separate. They divorced in 1996. The duke served for 22 years in the Royal Navy and saw active service in the Falklands War in 1982. In addition to royal engagements, he served as a special trade representative for the government until 2011.

Princess Beatrice

Born: 1988

Princess Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Her full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York. She has no official surname, but uses the name York. If she marries, she will retain her royal title, but will have the option of taking her husband's surname.

Princess Eugenie

Born: 1990

Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Her full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York. Like her sister Princess Beatrice, she has no official surname, but uses "York." She will retain her royal title, if she marries, and will have the option of taking her husband's surname.

Earl of Wessex

Born: 1964

Prince Edward was given the title Earl of Wessex and Viscount Severn on his marriage to Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999. The couple have two children, Lady Louise, born in 2003 and James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007. After serving in the Royal Marines, the prince formed his own TV production company. He now supports the Queen in her official duties and carries out public engagements for charities.

James, Viscount Severn

Born: 2007

Viscount Severn is the younger child of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. The couple decided to give their children "courtesy" titles as sons or daughters of an Earl, rather than the style prince or princess. It is thought this decision was made to avoid some of the burdens of royal titles.

Lady Louise

Born: 2003

Lady Louise Windsor is the elder child of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. She also has a "courtesy" title.

Princess Royal

Born: 1950

The Princess Royal is the Queen's second child and only daughter. She was given the title Princess Royal in June 1987. Princess Anne has married twice; her first husband Capt Mark Phillips is the father of her two children, Peter and Zara, while her second is Vice-Adm Timothy Laurence. The princess was the first royal to use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor in an official document, in the marriage register after her wedding to Capt Phillips. She competed in equestrian events for Great Britain in the 1976 Montreal Olympics and is involved with a number of charities, including Save the Children, of which she has been president since 1970.

Peter Phillips

Born: 1977

Peter Phillips is the eldest of the Queen's grandchildren. He married Canadian Autumn Kelly in 2008 and together they have two daughters, Savannah, born in 2010, and Isla, born in 2012. The children of the Princess Royal do not have royal titles, as they are descended from the female line. Mark Phillips refused the offer of an earldom when he married so their children do not have courtesy titles.

Savannah

Born: 2010

Savannah, born in 2010, is the eldest daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips and the Queen's first great-grandchild.

Isla

Born: 2012

Isla, born in 2012, is the second daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips.

Zara Tindall

Born: 1981

Zara Tindall has followed her mother and father with a highly successful riding career - including winning a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics. She married former England rugby player Mike Tindall in 2011 and the couple had their first child, Mia Grace, in 2014. The children of the Princess Royal do not hold a royal title, as they are descended from the female line. Their father, Mark Phillips, turned down an earldom when he married Princess Anne, so they do not have courtesy titles.

Mia Grace

Born: 2014

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth in January 2014 to a baby girl weighing 7lb 12oz (3.5kg).