Rolf Harris to stand trial over assault charges in April

From the section

Image caption Rolf Harris will stand trial on assault charges on 30 April

Veteran entertainer Rolf Harris is to stand trial in April accused of indecent assault and making indecent images of children.

The 83-year-old faces nine counts of indecent assault and four of making indecent images of a child.

Mr Harris, from Bray, Berkshire, was excused from attending a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey.

A plea hearing at Southwark Crown Court has been set for 14 January. His trial will start on 30 April.