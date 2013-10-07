Rolf Harris to stand trial over assault charges in April
- 7 October 2013
UK
Veteran entertainer Rolf Harris is to stand trial in April accused of indecent assault and making indecent images of children.
The 83-year-old faces nine counts of indecent assault and four of making indecent images of a child.
Mr Harris, from Bray, Berkshire, was excused from attending a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey.
A plea hearing at Southwark Crown Court has been set for 14 January. His trial will start on 30 April.