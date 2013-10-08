Policeman arrested in Elveden payments probe

Image caption Operation Elveden is being run alongside two other inquiries

Police investigating allegations of illegal payments to public officials have arrested a serving officer.

The 47-year-old man, a Metropolitan Police employee, was held along with a woman, 48, at their home in Surrey.

Scotland Yard said they had been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and suspected conspiracy to cause misconduct in public office and were being questioned.

It brings the total number of arrests under Operation Elveden to 76.

The pair were arrested at about 06:00 BST and are being held at police stations in Surrey.

Operation Elveden is being run alongside two other inquiries.

Operation Weeting is looking at alleged phone hacking and Operation Tuleta is focused on computer hacking and other alleged privacy breaches.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has also made three arrests under inquiries linked to the probes.