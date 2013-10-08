Ardagh Glass workers accept new pay deal

Image caption Ardagh Glass employs about 1,300 people at its factories in Yorkshire and Ayrshire

A dispute over pay which led workers at a glass manufacturers in England and Scotland to vote for industrial action has been resolved.

Union members at Ardagh Glass plants in Barnsley, Doncaster and Knottingley in Yorkshire and Irvine in Ayrshire have accepted a 6% rise over two years.

They had called off two planned strikes while they considered the deal.

The Unite union said 80% of members had accepted the 6% offer. They had previously rejected 5.5%.

Ardagh Glass employs about 1,300 people.

Tas Sangha, from Unite, said: "Unite and the GMB union worked very hard to get this improved offer from the company.

"We recommended that our members accepted it, and we are pleased that they have now voted overwhelmingly to do so.

"The company has flagged up that it would like a better relationship with the unions and we will be working constructively to improve relations with management and chart a positive future for all concerned."