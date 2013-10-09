Katie Price settles phone-hacking claim

Image caption Ms Price received undisclosed damages and an apology from News Group Newspapers

Model and TV personality Katie Price has received undisclosed damages over phone hacking, the High Court has heard.

Ms Price also received an apology from News Group Newspapers (NGN), former publishers of the News of the World.

Hers was one of four settlements announced during the 18th case management conference in the second wave of the long-running litigation.

Ms Price was not present at Wednesday's hearing.

Other agreed statements read to the court came from The Only Way is Essex's Lauren Pope, Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson, and the former assistant chief constable for South Yorkshire Police, Stephen Chamberlain, and his wife Helen.

'Fully vindicated'

They also all received undisclosed damages and "sincere apologies" from NGN's counsel, Dinah Rose QC.

Ms Price's solicitor, Charlotte Ward, said her client had been concerned about the security of her mobile phone after being the subject of a number of articles in the now-defunct News of the World.

She had changed her number several times and had her house swept for surveillance devices.

Ms Price was contacted by the Metropolitan Police in late 2011 who said there was evidence that NGN might have unlawfully obtained private and confidential information including emails, notes and call data.

She decided to issue legal proceedings in September last year, but before any defence was served, NGN accepted liability and, in December, apologised, paid her damages and agreed to meet her legal costs.

Ms Ward told the court: "The claimant considers that she is fully vindicated. Whilst saddened by the entire affair, the claimant accepts the apology offered by the defendant and trusts this will be the end of the matter."

Ms Ward said Ms Pope and Ms Atkinson were contacted by the police last year but, again, NGN accepted liability and agreed to pay damages and costs after proceedings were issued.

More than 4,000 people were identified by police as possible victims of phone hacking by the News of the World.

The scandal led to the closure of the paper in July 2011 after 168 years and has resulted in dozens of arrests.