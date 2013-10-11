Soldier charged with sex offences against 11 females

A serving UK soldier has been charged with sex offences - including two counts of rape - against 11 females, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Edwin Robert Mee, 44, of Croydon, south London was charged on Thursday.

The Army sergeant faces two counts of rape, and 17 other sexual offences. The attacks allegedly took place at Army bases in Croydon and Cheam, Surrey, on two occasions in 2011.

His alleged victims were aged between 15 and 25 at the time of the assaults.

Sgt Mee is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 24 October.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: "Any individual who is found to have fallen short of the Services' high standards will be dealt with administratively or through the military discipline process, as appropriate."