Newspaper review: Focus on immigration stories

Immigration stories feature in many of the papers.

More than 600,000 unemployed European Union migrants are living in Britain at an annual cost of £1.5bn to the NHS, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

It has obtained a copy of an EU report that shows the number of European migrants coming to Britain without a job has risen dramatically in the past five years.

In contrast, the Independent on Sunday's front page features a photograph of a father carrying his son in his arms after being rescued from a sinking migrant boat off Italy.

"Does no-one know how to stem the human tide turning the Mediterranean 'into a cemetery'?" the paper asks.

The Observer reports on a resettlement programme for immigrants in the village of Riace on mainland Italy.

The scheme has saved the local school from closure, made use of abandoned homes and provided jobs as social workers for local people, the papers says.

But the man behind it admits the goodwill is linked to government funding.

School places

New shadow education secretary Tristram Hunt apologises in the Mail on Sunday for comments he made three years ago when he said the government's free schools were "a vanity project for yummy mummies".

In his first interview since his appointment, Mr Hunt promises Labour's own "parent power" revolution in schools - parent-led academies - which, like free schools, would be able to set their own curriculum.

But they would be allowed only in places where there was a shortage of school places.

The Mail describes them as "free schools in all but name" and accuses Labour of a "shameless U-turn".

The stand-off between the newspapers and politicians over plans for tougher press regulation are no closer to a resolution, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Senior Conservatives, it says, are warning the proposals are unworkable without the industry's support.

The Sunday Express describes the royal charter as "flawed" and argues British democracy, which is underpinned by a free press, is being put at risk.

"A cross between Monty Python and George Orwell's 1984," is how the editor of the Spectator magazine, Fraser Nelson, describes it in the Mail on Sunday.

It would be comic, he says, if the implications were not so severe.

Tony Parsons, in the Sun on Sunday, tells readers that the freedom of the press is their freedom too and it is not a trinket to be given away by "feeble" politicians.

Island home

Police officers who are freemasons have been banned from working on the criminal investigation into allegations of a cover-up relating to the Hillsborough disaster, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission made the unusual move following a request from the victims' families.

A source told the paper that one theory was the alleged conspiracy was covered up by the masons as so many police were members.

A photograph of Sir Richard Branson in a union jack suit and carrying a flag stands out on the front of the Sunday Times.

The paper reports that the charismatic entrepreneur has become a tax exile, quitting Britain to live permanently on Necker island, his home in the British Virgin Islands.

His spokesman tells the paper that as Sir Richard now spends most of his time on not-for-profit ventures and raising money for charity, it makes no difference for tax purposes where he lives.