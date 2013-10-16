Terror raids: Police get more time to quiz suspects

Police have been given more time to question four British men being held over an alleged terror plot.

Image caption The Met said six addresses were searched across the capital

Detectives have until Sunday to interrogate the men, who are being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

They were detained after a series of raids in London on Sunday.

Whitehall officials have said the alleged Jihadist plot was "serious" and intended to use firearms in the UK.

But they said it did not appear to be on anything like the scale of earlier major plots, such as the airline liquid bomb plot or the Birmingham rucksack bomb plot, which resulted in convictions.

Two men, both aged 25, were arrested in a car in Mansell Street, Whitechapel, east London, after police fired "Hatton rounds" - ammunition designed to blow out tyres and blow open doors.

One was a British national of Turkish origin and the second was a British national of Algerian origin, police said.

A 28-year-old British national of Azerbaijani origin was arrested outside the premises of Planet Organic in Westbourne Grove, Bayswater, west London, and the fourth man, a British national of Pakistani origin, aged 29, was arrested in Peckham Hill Street, Peckham, south-east London.