Operation Tuleta: Two face MP phone theft charges

Image caption Siobhain McDonagh is the MP for south London's Mitcham and Morden constituency

Sun journalist Nick Parker and a second man will be charged by police over the theft of an MP's mobile phone in 2010.

Mr Parker, 52, from south-west London, is accused of one count of receiving stolen goods and one of unauthorised access to computer material.

Michael Ankers, 29, from south-west London, faces one count of theft of a phone belonging to Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh.

Both men will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 6 November.

Gregor McGill, a lawyer at the Crown Prosecution Service, said there was insufficient evidence to charge another suspect in relation to the case.

Ms McDonagh, who has represented Mitcham and Morden since 1997, had her mobile phone stolen from her car in Colliers Wood in south-west London on 17 October 2010.

The accusations against Parker and Ankers bring to three the number of people charged under Operation Tuleta, a Scotland Yard investigation focused on computer hacking and other alleged privacy breaches.

Operation Tuleta began in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal.

It is being run by the Metropolitan Police alongside Operation Elveden, which is an investigation into inappropriate payments to public officials, and Operation Weeting, the Met's phone-hacking inquiry.

Mr Parker has already been charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office over payments to officials.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has also made three arrests under inquiries linked to the investigations.