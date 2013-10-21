Newspaper review: Nuclear plans generate headlines

Plans for the UK's first nuclear plant in two decades generate headlines in Monday's newspapers.

It is the lead story in the Guardian, which describes the deal as Britain's "nuclear rebirth".

But it says the guaranteed subsidies promised by the government for Hinkley Point C in Somerset will lead to accusations that ministers are loading a further cost on spiralling energy prices.

According to the Times, experts say it is a subsidy which could add about £8 a year to average bills when the power station begins operating.

The Daily Mirror says households are set to be "clobbered" on the back of the "nuclear bombshell".

Meanwhile, the papers find irony in the French and Chinese involvement as investors to build the plant.

The Financial Times remarks that a country that won the race to harness atomic power for peaceful uses is having to rely on French technology and Chinese money to revive its programme.

Or as the Daily Telegraph puts it, nearly 60 years after the Queen opened the world's first nuclear power station, we find ourselves relying on a communist superpower to keep the lights on.

'Throwaway culture'

An interview with the Archbishop of Canterbury makes the Daily Telegraph's main story.

Justin Welby tells the paper that a strong economy is "necessary, but not sufficient" to solve Britain's problems.

Creating a more caring society is just as important, he says.

The Daily Mail leads with the survey by Tesco showing how much of its produce ends up in the bin.

The paper says experts blame our throwaway culture for the colossal waste, as well as misleading sell-by dates and offers.

According to the Independent's main story, a legal loophole lets companies receiving government contracts to provide care for tens of thousands of vulnerable people avoid millions of pounds in tax.

'Cheap games'

Nick Clegg's change of heart on free schools gets him into trouble with the leader writers.

In the Daily Mirror's view, the deputy prime minister has a nerve to suddenly voice criticism of the schools after he voted for them.

The Daily Mail accuses him of cynical opportunism and playing cheap political games with children's education.

But according to the Daily Telegraph, his views will doubtless play well with the critics of free schools in his own party and beyond.

Addressing Mr Clegg's concern that free schools are allowed to recruit unqualified teachers, the Sun notes the best private schools do not worry about jobsworth restrictions, they look for people with a vocation for teaching.

Practically perfect

The housing market is bursting into life, the Daily Express says as it reports figures showing that prices in the past four weeks have soared by an average of £7,000.

The rise puts the price of a typical three-bedroom semi at more than £250,000.

Finally, you won't be able to miss the actress Emma Thompson.

She is on many front and inside pages including the Times and the Guardian after her appearance on the red carpet in Leicester Square for the premiere of her new film, Saving Mr Banks.

She stars as PL Travers, the creator of Mary Poppins' books, alongside Tom Hanks as Walt Disney.

Borrowing a line from Mary Poppins herself, the Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail both describe Thompson's role as "practically perfect in every way".