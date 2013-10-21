Jimmy Savile zombie costume withdrawn by Amazon

Image copyright Amazon Image caption The zombie accessory set includes the late DJ's trademark cigar

A Halloween zombie costume of disgraced DJ Jimmy Savile has been removed from the website of online retailer, Amazon.

The accessory set, priced at £14.99, included rose pink sunglasses, a giant cigar, a gold medallion, a platinum wig, and a bottle of fake blood.

The site said the outfit of the late BBC DJ, accused of abusing hundreds, was perfect for bad taste parties.

Amazon has not commented on the costume, but a charity described it as "insensitive and unhelpful".

Savile, a former BBC presenter of Top Of The Pops and Jim'll Fix It, who also worked as a Radio 1 DJ and received a knighthood in 1990, died aged 84 in October 2011.

A year later, allegations of widespread abuse carried out by the entertainer were broadcast in an ITV documentary.

A joint report by the Metropolitan Police and children's charity, the NSPCC, published in January, found the presenter and DJ was a "prolific, predatory sex offender" who abused more than 200 people over a 60-year period.

His abuse, which included mainly opportunistic sexual assaults, spanned decades and took place in hospitals, mental care establishments, hospices, schools, and on BBC premises.

Image copyright Amazon Image caption The item is now listed as currently unavailable

Commenting on the costume, Peter Saunders, from the National Association for People Abused in Childhood - which supports abuse victims - told the BBC: "Anything that perpetuates or makes fun around that issue is not funny.

"It's insensitive and unhelpful, not only to Jimmy Savile's victims but other victims of this type of crime.

"It is sad that people want to make money out of things that have blighted people's lives."

Image copyright PA Image caption Jimmy Savile died in 2011 at the age of 84

Last month, supermarket chains Tesco and Asda withdrew two Halloween outfits after they were criticised for stigmatising people with mental health issues.

Both made donations to the mental health charity, Mind, by way of an apology.