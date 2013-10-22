Dave Lee Travis pleads not guilty to sex offence charges

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dave Lee Travis arrives at Southwark Crown Court

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Dave Lee Travis has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.

He is accused of carrying out the offences between 1976 and 2008.

The allegations relate to 11 female complainants, aged between 15 and 29 at the time.

The 68-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court under his real name, David Patrick Griffin. His trial date was set for 14 January 2014.

It is expected to last five to six weeks.

Mr Travis, of Mentmore, Buckinghamshire, was first arrested on suspicion of sexual offences by Operation Yewtree officers in November last year.

On bail

The Metropolitan Police investigation was launched in the wake of sexual offence allegations against ex-TV presenter and Radio 1 DJ Jimmy Savile.

The operation has a number of strands. One is looking specifically at the actions of Savile, and the second at allegations of sexual offences against "Savile and others".

Mr Travis's arrest fell within a third strand, relating to allegations against suspects unconnected to the Savile investigation.

He is currently on bail on condition that he lives at his Buckinghamshire home and does not contact the alleged victims.

Mr Travis denied the following counts in court on Tuesday: