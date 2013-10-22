Dave Lee Travis pleads not guilty to sex offence charges
Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Dave Lee Travis has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.
He is accused of carrying out the offences between 1976 and 2008.
The allegations relate to 11 female complainants, aged between 15 and 29 at the time.
The 68-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court under his real name, David Patrick Griffin. His trial date was set for 14 January 2014.
It is expected to last five to six weeks.
Mr Travis, of Mentmore, Buckinghamshire, was first arrested on suspicion of sexual offences by Operation Yewtree officers in November last year.
On bail
The Metropolitan Police investigation was launched in the wake of sexual offence allegations against ex-TV presenter and Radio 1 DJ Jimmy Savile.
The operation has a number of strands. One is looking specifically at the actions of Savile, and the second at allegations of sexual offences against "Savile and others".
Mr Travis's arrest fell within a third strand, relating to allegations against suspects unconnected to the Savile investigation.
He is currently on bail on condition that he lives at his Buckinghamshire home and does not contact the alleged victims.
Mr Travis denied the following counts in court on Tuesday:
- An indecent assault on a woman between 1 January 1976 and 31 December 1977
- Two offences of indecent assault on a girl aged 15, both on 17 June 1978
- An indecent assault on a woman on 29 June 1978
- An indecent assault on a woman between 1 January 1981 and 31 December 1983
- An indecent assault on a woman between 1 January 1983 and 2 March 1984
- An indecent assault on a woman between 1 January 1983 and 31 December 1984
- An indecent assault on a woman between 1 November 1990 and 31 January 1991
- Two offences of indecent assault on a woman between 1 November 1992 and 1 January 1993
- Three offences of indecent assault on a woman between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2003
- An indecent assault on a woman between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2003
- A sexual assault on a woman between 1 June 2008 and 30 November 2008