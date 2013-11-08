Many of the papers focus on government plans for a shake-up of pensions, with a proposed relaxing of the rules surrounding final-salary schemes.

"Pensions face new blow from ministers," is the headline in the Daily Telegraph.

The paper says private-sector workers could see their final-salary pensions "eaten away" by the rising cost of living after ministers proposed removing legal protections against inflation from "gold-plated" retirement funds.

The Daily Mail says widows could lose their historic right to a pension under plans to halt the "terminal decline" of final-salary schemes.

Pensions minister Steve Webb insists the controversial move could salvage final-salary pensions by making them affordable for bosses, the paper adds.

The Mail says the changes will make such schemes cheaper for bosses - at the expense of workers whose benefits will be watered down dramatically.

But the Daily Express predicts "bigger, better pensions for all" in what it describes as "the biggest shake-up of the pension industry in a generation".

The Express says the announcement is designed to give ­millions of workers more control over their savings and more cash to spend when they retire.

Damages claim

The Guardian says pressure is mounting on Home Secretary Theresa May over her handling of the case of terror suspect Mohammed Ahmed Mohamed, who has been on the run for a week.

The paper says her admission that his passport was not seized, correcting an earlier statement, raises speculation that he has left the UK.

The Times believes the revelation that the fugitive posed a threat two years ago puts Mrs May at risk of further embarrassment.

"She needs to get on top of this and fast", demands the Daily Star.

The Daily Telegraph says there is a chance Mohammed Ahmed Mohamed could win damages while he is on the run - after it emerged he is trying to sue the government, claiming the UK was complicit in his alleged torture.

"It is beyond our comprehension", declares the Sun - one minute he flees the law in a burka, the next he uses the law to fight for compensation. The Daily Mail agrees, calling the challenge an "affront to justice".

Royal bus

The Financial Times exclaims that "life is tweet" for the founders of Twitter after the company was valued at $31.2bn on the stock market.

The paper says shares in Twitter soared as investors bought into "this year's most anticipated technology floatation".

The are plenty of pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who boarded a vintage London bus to visit poppy sellers at a Tube station.

The Daily Telegraph says the couple chatted to volunteers at High Street Kensington after a five-minute journey from their home at Kensington Palace.

The Daily Star says they were "instantly swamped by onlookers who swarmed to take snaps".

Finally, the Sun tells its readers that Britain's favourite takeaway, fish and chips, is taking a battering with fish prices rising like never before and a hike in the cost of potatoes because of wet weather.

According to the paper, haddock costs 60% more than it did a year ago and experts are warning that this could get worse when another catch reduction is made next year. To add to this, supplies of cod are "dwindling".