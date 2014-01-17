Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The NCA said it was working closely with the Gambling Commission and Football Association

A third footballer has been charged with conspiracy to defraud as part of an ongoing investigation into match-fixing in the UK.

Moses Swaibu, 24, an ex-Conference South player from Croydon, will appear before Cannock Magistrates Court, Staffordshire, on 21 January.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has been investigating an alleged international betting syndicate.

Mr Swaibu is the fifth person and third footballer to be charged.

Michael Boateng and Hakeem Adelakun, who are both 22 and play for Conference South side Whitehawk FC in Brighton, were charged in December.

Chann Sankaran, a 33-year-old Singapore national, and Krishna Sanjey Ganeshan, a 43-year-old with dual UK and Singapore nationality, are charged with the same offence.

It is alleged that they were all involved with an international betting syndicate that tried to fix matches that members would gamble on.

The allegations emerged following an investigation by the Daily Telegraph during which undercover reporters discussed the possibility of influencing the scores and outcomes of lower-league English games for sums from £50,000.