Who are Britain’s jihadists?

Approximately 850 people from the UK have travelled to support or fight for jihadist groups in Syria and Iraq, say the British authorities.

This BBC News database is the most comprehensive public record of its kind, telling the story of over 100 people from the UK who have been convicted of offences relating to the conflict and over 150 others who have either died or are still in the region.

This interactive content is optimised for modern, javascript-enabled web browsers. Please ensure you have javascript enabled and a current browser.

The information above has been compiled from open sources and BBC research. Some details have been withheld for legal reasons or are unavailable.