Queen Elizabeth: The many world leaders she has outlasted

  • 29 June 2017
Queen Elizabeth II is the UK's longest serving monarch - overtaking Queen Victoria's reign of 63 years, seven months and two days. When Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, Stalin was still leader of the USSR and Truman President of the US.

Since then Her Majesty has seen many notable statesmen and women come and go.

194119421943194419451946194719481949195019511952195319541955195619571958195919601961196219631964196519661967196819691970197119721973197419751976197719781979198019811982198319841985198619871988198919901991199219931994199519961997199819992000200120022003200420052006200720082009201020112012201320142015 Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II’s reign compared with other world leaders UK prime ministers Bhumibol Adulyadej king of Thailand US presidents Other notable leaders Soviet/ Russian leaders Harry S Truman Dwight D Eisenhower John F Kennedy Lyndon B Johnson Richard Nixon Gerald Ford Jimmy Carter Ronald Reagan George Bush Bill Clinton George W Bush Barack Obama Nikolai A Bulganin Georgi M Malenkov Nikita S Khrushchev Leonid I Brezhnev Vladimir Putin Mikhail S Gorbachev Vladimir Putin Yuri V Andropov Konstantin U Chernenko Boris Yeltsin Dmitry Medvedev Sir Anthony Eden Harold Macmillan Harold Wilson Harold Wilson James Callaghan Margaret Thatcher John Major Tony Blair Gordon Brown David Cameron Edward Heath Sir Alec Douglas-Home Queen Elizabeth II Joseph Stalin Sir Winston Churchill Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini supreme leader of Iran Indira Gandhi prime minister of India Fidel Castro leader of Cuba Charles de Gaulle president of France Nelson Mandela president of South Africa Indira Gandhi prime minister of India Terms served have been rounded to the start of the year they began
Queens of the modern age

Image caption Elizabeth II has reigned for 63 years and seven months, matching Victoria's record
  • Queen Victoria was Elizabeth II's great-great grandmother
  • Victoria became queen at 18 while Elizabeth was 25
  • Elizabeth II rides in the same coach as Victoria did for the annual State Opening of Parliament
  • Both queens were shot at by lone gunman while out riding near Buckingham Palace
  • Elizabeth loves the private royal estate at Balmoral in Scotland, which was bought by Victoria
  • Victoria ruled over an empire of 400 million people. Elizabeth is head of state for 138 million people

