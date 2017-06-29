Queen Elizabeth: The many world leaders she has outlasted

Queen Elizabeth II is the UK's longest serving monarch - overtaking Queen Victoria's reign of 63 years, seven months and two days. When Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, Stalin was still leader of the USSR and Truman President of the US.

Since then Her Majesty has seen many notable statesmen and women come and go.

1941 1942 1943 1944 1945 1946 1947 1948 1949 1950 1951 1952 1953 1954 1955 1956 1957 1958 1959 1960 1961 1962 1963 1964 1965 1966 1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II’s reign compared with other world leaders UK prime ministers Bhumibol Adulyadej king of Thailand US presidents Other notable leaders Soviet/ Russian leaders Harry S Truman Dwight D Eisenhower John F Kennedy Lyndon B Johnson Richard Nixon Gerald Ford Jimmy Carter Ronald Reagan George Bush Bill Clinton George W Bush Barack Obama Nikolai A Bulganin Georgi M Malenkov Nikita S Khrushchev Leonid I Brezhnev Vladimir Putin Mikhail S Gorbachev Vladimir Putin Yuri V Andropov Konstantin U Chernenko Boris Yeltsin Dmitry Medvedev Sir Anthony Eden Harold Macmillan Harold Wilson Harold Wilson James Callaghan Margaret Thatcher John Major Tony Blair Gordon Brown David Cameron Edward Heath Sir Alec Douglas-Home Queen Elizabeth II Joseph Stalin Sir Winston Churchill Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini supreme leader of Iran Indira Gandhi prime minister of India Fidel Castro leader of Cuba Charles de Gaulle president of France Nelson Mandela president of South Africa Indira Gandhi prime minister of India Terms served have been rounded to the start of the year they began

Queens of the modern age

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elizabeth II has reigned for 63 years and seven months, matching Victoria's record

Queen Victoria was Elizabeth II's great-great grandmother

Victoria became queen at 18 while Elizabeth was 25

Elizabeth II rides in the same coach as Victoria did for the annual State Opening of Parliament

Both queens were shot at by lone gunman while out riding near Buckingham Palace

Elizabeth loves the private royal estate at Balmoral in Scotland, which was bought by Victoria

Victoria ruled over an empire of 400 million people. Elizabeth is head of state for 138 million people

Queen as UK's longest serving monarch