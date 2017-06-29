Queen Elizabeth: The many world leaders she has outlasted

Queen Elizabeth II is the UK's longest serving monarch - overtaking Queen Victoria's reign of 63 years, seven months and two days. When Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, Stalin was still leader of the USSR and Truman President of the US.
Since then Her Majesty has seen many notable statesmen and women come and go.
1941 1942 1943 1944 1945 1946 1947 1948 1949 1950 1951 1952 1953 1954 1955 1956 1957 1958 1959 1960 1961 1962 1963 1964 1965 1966 1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II’s reign compared with other world leaders
UK prime ministers
Bhumibol Adulyadej king of Thailand
US presidents
Other notable leaders
Soviet/ Russian leaders
Harry S Truman
Dwight D Eisenhower
John F Kennedy
Lyndon B Johnson
Richard Nixon
Gerald Ford
Jimmy Carter
Ronald Reagan
George Bush
Bill Clinton
George W Bush
Barack Obama
Nikolai A Bulganin
Georgi M Malenkov
Nikita S Khrushchev
Leonid I Brezhnev
Vladimir Putin
Mikhail S Gorbachev
Vladimir Putin
Yuri V Andropov
Konstantin U Chernenko
Boris Yeltsin
Dmitry Medvedev
Sir Anthony Eden
Harold Macmillan
Harold Wilson
Harold Wilson
James Callaghan
Margaret Thatcher
John Major
Tony Blair
Gordon Brown
David Cameron
Edward Heath
Sir Alec Douglas-Home
Queen Elizabeth II
Joseph Stalin
Sir Winston Churchill
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini supreme leader of Iran
Indira Gandhi prime minister of India
Fidel Castro leader of Cuba
Charles de Gaulle president of France
Nelson Mandela president of South Africa
Indira Gandhi prime minister of India
Terms served have been rounded to the start of the year they began
Queens of the modern age
Elizabeth II has reigned for 63 years and seven months, matching Victoria's record
Queen Victoria was Elizabeth II's great-great grandmother
Victoria became queen at 18 while Elizabeth was 25
Elizabeth II rides in the same coach as Victoria did for the annual State Opening of Parliament
Both queens were shot at by lone gunman while out riding near Buckingham Palace
Elizabeth loves the private royal estate at Balmoral in Scotland, which was bought by Victoria
Victoria ruled over an empire of 400 million people. Elizabeth is head of state for 138 million people
Queen Victoria: The woman who redefined the monarchy Elizabeth II: Britain's diamond Queen Queen as UK's longest serving monarch