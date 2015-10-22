Replace child prisons with small units, report says

Image copyright Getty Images

Detaining children who break the law in small units could aid attempts to reduce reoffending, a report suggests.

The Unlocking Potential report says children are more likely to suffer violence and longer periods in isolation if detained in young offender institutions.

Consequently they would be more likely to reoffend when released, said the Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield.

A government spokesman said it took children's safety extremely seriously.

Suffer violence

The Unlocking Potential study found that a third of children in the youth justice secure estate in England are, on average, subject to isolation at some point - an approach which is often used to maintain order and safety.

Young people are usually placed in isolation for shorter periods in secure children's homes and secure training centres, where there is a higher ratio of staff looking after children.

But in larger young offender institutions, which have lower staff-child ratios, youths are more likely to experience violence and be affected by gang affiliations and, as a consequence, can face longer periods in solitary confinement, the report says.

Ms Longfield, who commissioned the report, said keeping children in units where they were likely to suffer violence and longer periods of isolation had "long-term costs".

'Cost-effective'

She added: "When children are kept in isolation their education is disrupted and it is far harder to reintegrate them into society once they have served their sentences.

"The justice secretary needs to take note of this report and consider replacing large children's prisons with small secure units.

"These may be more expensive to run in the short term because they require a higher adult-to-child ratio but would be cost-effective if they help to keep young people out of trouble in the future."

The report also called for an end to solitary confinement, saying this could see children kept in isolation for 22 hours or more.

And Ms Longfield also said that, as the number of children held in secure units had fallen to about 1,000 children from about 3,000 seven years ago, the "effective reintegration of those who are released is within our grasp".

'Last resort'

Earlier this year, Justice Secretary Michael Gove set out proposals to radically change the prison system.

He has suggested linking academic performance while behind bars with an offender's release date, and has also described the UK's failure to reduce reoffending rates as "horrifying".

Mr Gove has also indicated that the nation's Victorian jails could be sold off to help fund an upgrade of Britain's "out-of-date and overcrowded" prison estate.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "We are clear that children should only be segregated as a last resort, under careful control and regular review, where they are putting themselves and others at risk.

"The secretary of state has commissioned a review of the youth justice system which will report next year."