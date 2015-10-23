Xi Jinping and David Cameron hold talks at Chequers

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption David Cameron took China's President Xi Jinping for a pint in his local pub

China's President Xi Jinping and David Cameron have held talks at Chequers on the third day of Mr Xi's state visit to the UK.

Mr Cameron hosted Mr Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan at his official country retreat in Buckinghamshire.

In a joint statement earlier, the leaders praised the trip as opening a "golden era" in UK-China relations.

On Thursday evening, the pair visited a pub near Princes Risborough for fish and chips and a pint.

Earlier, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh bid farewell to Mr Xi on the penultimate day of his UK state visit.

Mr Xi said goodbye to the Queen at Buckingham Palace before joining the Duke of York for a series of visits.

The Queen has hailed the president's "milestone" trip, but there have also been demonstrations over China's record on human rights during the four-day visit.

On Wednesday, a deal to build the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant was announced by Mr Xi and Mr Cameron.

Ministers expect more than £30bn of deals to have been agreed during the four days, but critics have accused the UK government of "kowtowing" to Beijing.

Mr Cameron and Mr Xi took a walk around the grounds at Chequers on Thursday before holding an hour-long discussion.

In a statement, Downing Street said the pair "held talks on domestic priorities and foreign policy issues".

"Key foreign policy discussion topics included [Islamic State], Ukraine and regional security in Asia," it said.

Hong Kong question

The prime minister was expected to raise concerns over Hong Kong directly with the president, but there was no mention of this in the statement.

Mr Xi has been accused by pro-democracy campaigners there of increasing interference in the running of the former British colony.

The Downing Street statement added: "The prime minister and president agreed early and open dialogue between the UK and China could bring about opportunities for important diplomatic solutions on a range of global and regional security challenges."

Later, the pair visited The Plough at Cadsden - where Mr Cameron once famously left daughter Nancy.

"I've been in here a few times," the PM joked. "I'm not leaving my family here today."

China and the UK

President Xi and the Duchess of Cambridge met martial arts film star Jackie Chan at the "Creative Collaborations" event

Mr Xi and the Duke of York attended a conference at the Confucius Institute

Earlier Mr Xi visited the UK satellite communications company Inmarsat

The Queen hailed the "milestone visit" of Mr Xi

The Chinese president's wife, Peng Liyuan, has accompanied him on the trip

On Thursday morning, Mr Xi and the Duke Of York visited UK satellite communications company Inmarsat.

The pair also attended a conference of the Confucius Institute, the Chinese equivalent of the British Council, hosted by University College London's (UCL) Institute of Education, at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Free Tibet campaigners and students from UCL and the London School of Economics gathered to demonstrate outside the event.

Among their concerns is the treatment of activists, who campaigners say get harassed, imprisoned and tortured.

But there were also pro-China supporters with Chinese flags and union jacks who had gathered to greet the Chinese president.

Free Tibet demonstrators held banners outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel where the conference was held

But there were also pro-China supporters gathered at the conference of the Confucius Institute

China and the UK

Mr Xi's trip has been hailed by officials from both countries as the start of a "golden era" of relations.

A 1,500-word statement agreed by Mr Xi and Mr Cameron following their discussions on Wednesday pledged to "enhance bilateral trade and investment" and co-operation on major initiatives, such as Britain's national infrastructure plan and high-speed rail.

The document also said there were agreements for the countries to refrain from cyber-espionage and to liberalise visa regimes.

It called for the "swift" launch of a feasibility study for a China/EU free trade agreement as well as increased opportunities for cultural and sporting links, study and tourism.

The agreement over Hinkley Point is part of a wider UK partnership intended also to develop new nuclear power stations at Sizewell and Bradwell.

Hinkley Point will create 25,000 jobs and enough energy to power six million homes, the government has said.

Mr Xi said he believed his visit would lift UK-China relations to a "new height".