RAF base migrants 'to be processed by Cyprus'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The group are believed to be mostly Syrian, Palestinian and Lebanese

Migrants who landed at an RAF base in Cyprus have been accommodated overnight and are now being processed by Cypriot officials, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

A MoD spokesman said all asylum claims would be processed by the Cyprus government "as swiftly as possible".

The migrants at RAF Akrotiri are "fit and well", the spokesman added.

He added the 114-strong group was believed to be a mix of mostly Syrian, Palestinian and Lebanese nationals.

The arrival of the group was believed to be the first time during the current Mediterranean migrant crisis that people have arrived on UK sovereign territory.

The base at Akrotiri, on Cyprus' south coast, has been used to launch British air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Iraq.

The MoD spokesman said the 67 men, 19 women and 28 children were given food, water and bedding overnight.

He added: "We are grateful to the Republic of Cyprus (RoC) for agreeing to process all asylum claims through their system.

"That process started this [Thursday] morning and will be conducted as swiftly as possible with further details being provided when appropriate."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some 28 children are among the group

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cyprus has not seen a high number of migrants, despite its relative proximity to the Syrian coast

Image copyright PA Image caption The group is believed to be mostly Syrian, Palestinian and Lebanese nationals

Almost 600,000 migrants are estimated to have arrived in Europe by sea so far this year, with the majority coming from Syria, Afghanistan and Eritrea.

Unlike a number of Greek or Italian islands, European Union member Cyprus has not seen a high number of migrants arriving, despite its relative proximity - less than 100 miles (160km) - to the Syrian coast.

The MoD spokesman added: "The nationalities of the group will only be confirmed as they are processed by RoC officials but we believe them to be a mix of mostly Syrian, Palestinian and Lebanese nationals."

'Greater co-operation'

A number of Iraqi Kurds landed at RAF Akrotiri in 1998 and still live in a second British base on Cyprus, Dhekelia, in former military accommodation.

They have tried to apply for asylum in the UK, but have been repeatedly turned down by the government.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has called for an extraordinary summit of several EU and Balkan leaders on Sunday to discuss the migrant crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said there was "a need for much greater co-operation, more extensive consultation and immediate operational action".