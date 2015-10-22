Police recruitment: How does your force rank for ethnic diversity?
Home Secretary Theresa May says the police in England and Wales do not represent the communities they serve and must increase ethnic diversity.
The proportion of black and Asian officers is "simply not good enough", Mrs May said, adding that stop and search reforms "must continue".
But some say it is hard to recruit BME officers while funds are being cut.
How does your local force rank?
|Ethnicity in police forces and local population
|Police force
|% BME police officers
|% BME local population
|Metropolitan Police Service
|11.7
|40.2
|West Midlands Police
|8.7
|29.9
|British Transport Police
|8.5
|14
|Leicestershire Police
|7.4
|21.6
|City of London Police
|6.3
|21.4
|Bedfordshire Police
|6.1
|22.5
|West Yorkshire Police
|5.1
|18.2
|Thames Valley Police
|5.1
|15.4
|Greater Manchester Police
|5
|16.2
|Warwickshire Police
|4.9
|7.3
|Nottinghamshire Police
|4.4
|11.2
|Hertfordshire Constabulary
|4.1
|12.4
|Lancashire Constabulary
|4
|9.6
|Northamptonshire Police
|3.9
|8.5
|Surrey Police
|3.8
|9.6
|Merseyside Police
|3.5
|5.5
|Derbyshire Constabulary
|3.4
|6.7
|South Yorkshire Police
|3.3
|9.4
|Kent Police
|3
|6.9
|Avon and Somerset Constabulary
|2.9
|7.1
|Hampshire Constabulary
|2.7
|6.7
|Suffolk Constabulary
|2.5
|4.8
|Cambridgeshire Constabulary
|2.2
|9.7
|Essex Police
|2.2
|6.8
|Sussex Police
|2.1
|6.3
|Gloucestershire Constabulary
|2.1
|4.7
|South Wales Police
|2
|6.6
|Staffordshire Police
|1.9
|5.9
|West Mercia Police
|1.9
|3.8
|Cleveland Police
|1.8
|5.5
|Norfolk Constabulary
|1.8
|3.5
|Northumbria Police
|1.7
|5.4
|Gwent Police
|1.7
|3.9
|Durham Constabulary
|1.7
|2.2
|Wiltshire Police
|1.6
|5.5
|Lincolnshire Police
|1.6
|2.4
|Devon & Cornwall Police
|1.5
|2.5
|Dorset Police
|1.4
|4
|Humberside Police
|1.1
|3.5
|North Yorkshire Police
|1.1
|3.4
|Cumbria Constabulary
|1.1
|1.5
|North Wales Police
|0.9
|2.5
|Dyfed-Powys Police
|0.7
|2
|Cheshire Constabulary
|0.6
|3.1