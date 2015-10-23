TalkTalk cyber-attack: County Londonderry man targeted

Image caption TalkTalk said the website was taken down as soon as it noticed "unusual activity"

A County Londonderry man has warned TalkTalk customers to be vigilant after hackers purporting to be from the company tried to con him out of £5,000.

Police are investigating a "significant and sustained cyber-attack" on the phone and broadband provider's website.

Talktalk said it was too early to know who had been affected by the attack.

The Northern Ireland man received a call on 16 October from a woman who said she wanted to investigate problems with his internet connection.

She then attempted to steal more than £5,000 from his bank account.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, was asked to switch on his computer so that the problem could be resolved by remote access.

Suspicious about the caller's intentions, he asked for proof that she was a legitimate TalkTalk employee.

'Warranty expired'

When she was able to relate all of the man's account details, he was reassured.

"I naively believed only TalkTalk employees could have access to information like that," he said.

"At the end of the day, when I had problems before, it was resolved over the phone by an IT person who took control by remote access, so I went ahead and keyed in her various instructions on my keyboard.

"I didn't realise that what I was actually doing was disenabling any anti-viral software on my computer so that they could hack me.

"Eventually, she drew my attention to what looked like a message from TalkTalk, on the bottom of the screen, saying my warranty had expired.

Image copyright PA Image caption A criminal investigation is under way after the cyber attack

"She said that this was the source of the problem and apologised on behalf of the company for allowing it to expire. She told me they would renew the warranty and in the meantime they would compensate me with £200."

But when the man checked his bank account, he noticed that a lodgement of £5,200 had been made.

"When I told her this, she got very upset, telling me that she had made a mistake and leading me to believe that she was going to get into serious trouble with her employers.

"The alarm bells began to ring when she asked me if I could transfer the money back through the post office, to an account that wasn't TalkTalk, without telling the post office what had happened.

"So I went straight to my bank to find out what was going on."

'Sympathy or fear'

The bank informed him that the £5,200 had actually been transferred from his main account into his joint account and warned him that TalkTalk customers had been targeted in this way before.

Although the fraudsters were ultimately unable to access the man's money, he said the experience caused him huge stress.

"It's a terrible feeling knowing that people would be so manipulative," he said.

"The fraud expert I spoke to since said that these people use tactics to provoke sympathy or fear. He described it as 'social engineering'.

"I would just appeal to others to be very cautious, not just now, but in the months ahead."

He also expressed frustration at the lack of support offered to him by TalkTalk.

"I tried to get through to them on Friday to explain what happened and I was put through to a call centre in Capetown, where I was told the systems were down.

"I tried again on Sunday but the person on the other end seemed to struggle to understand me and couldn't offer me any proper explanation or solution to the fact that I now have a broken computer."

The phone and broadband provider, which has more than four million UK customers, said on Friday that potentially all of their customers could be affected but it was too early to know what data had been stolen.

The Metropolitan Police said no-one had been arrested over Wednesday's attack but enquiries were ongoing.

TalkTalk said in a statement that a criminal investigation had been launched on Thursday.

It said there was a chance that some of the following customer data, not all of which was encrypted, had been accessed:

Names and addresses

Dates of birth

Email addresses

Telephone numbers

TalkTalk account information

Credit card and bank details

Cyber security consultant and former Scotland Yard detective Adrian Culley told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that a Russian Islamist group had posted online to claim responsibility for the attacks.

He said hackers claiming to be a cyber-jihadi group had posted data which appeared to be TalkTalk customers' private information - although he stressed their claim was yet to be verified or investigated.