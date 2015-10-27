Man, 23, charged with terrorism offences

A 23-year-old man has been charged with inviting support for so-called Islamic State (IS) and other terrorism offences.

Mohammed Mohsin Ameen, from east London, has been charged with six counts of directly or indirectly encouraging others to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism.

He is also charged with one count of "inviting support for a proscribed organisation" - namely IS.

He was arrested at home on 21 October.

He remains in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.