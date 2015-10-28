Army Photographic Competition: The winning images

Image copyright Sgt Rupert Frere Image caption Sgt Rupert Frere, of the Royal Logistic Corps, won photographer of the year. This image, entitled "air assault", shows soldiers in Helmand province, Afghanistan

From the dust and dirt of a warzone to the gleaming uniforms of an Army parade - these are the images that show the reality of life for British servicemen and women.

The pictures, captured by professional British Army photographers, are some of the winning entries in this year's Army Photographic Competition.

Image copyright Sgt Rupert Frere Image caption "Coalition" shows US troops supplying fire support to British soldiers

Sgt Rupert Frere, of the Royal Logistic Corps, won photographer of the year. His images of three tours of duty in Afghanistan also saw him pick up various other prizes.

"I had lots of friends [in Afghanistan] and unfortunately lost some friends there, too," said Sgt Frere, a London district chief photographer based with the Horse Guards.

"So to have these images that remind people of what we went through out there, it means a lot to me personally, that they've chosen my photos."

Image copyright Cpl Paul Shaw Image caption Cpl Paul Shaw took this striking portrait shot of Sgt John S Kabia

This image of Sgt John S Kabia - a Sierra Leonean soldier - was taken during the Ebola crisis by Cpl Paul Shaw of the Royal Logistic Corps.

Cpl Shaw, who won the professional portrait award, said: "A lot of these guys have been in the army out there their whole life. Who knows what they've been through?

"They sit there and stare into that lens with everything they've got because they're not hiding anything."

Image copyright Sgt Rupert Frere Image caption "How can you forget to shave" is another of Sgt Frere's images

Another winning image for Sgt Frere was his photograph called "how can you forget to shave".

It shows William Mott, former Garrison Sgt Maj of the Household Division and London District, inspecting Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards.

Image copyright Sgt Rupert Frere Image caption Veterans also feature in the photographs submitted by Sgt Frere

World War Two veterans read the programme for a VE Day service in another of Sgt Frere's photographs. This image was taken ahead of a service of remembrance at the Cenotaph.

Image copyright Officer Cadet Adam Webb Image caption Officer Cadet Adam Webb said he was "very proud" that his picture was chosen as a winner

The winning image chosen by the public was "Tank on the Range", taken at Lulworth firing range, Dorset, by Officer Cadet Adam Webb, of London University Officer Training Corps.

"I'm speechless," the University of Kent student said.

"It's great to be nominated but to then go on and win is amazing, I'm so happy. I'm very proud because I know the standard was really high."

Image copyright Cpl Tom Evans Image caption The award for the best professional picture of soldiering went to Cpl Tom Evans for this image

"Shamrock", by Cpl Tom Evans, shows the British Army short-term training team working with the Ukrainian military.

Image copyright Sgt Rupert Frere Image caption These soldiers on the long journey to Afghanistan

Soldiers serving with 16 Air Assault Brigade are seated on a Royal Air Force C17 for the final leg of their journey to Afghanistan, in this picture entitled "Prepare for Landing".

Image copyright Sgt Rupert Frere Image caption A World War Two bomb was found near Britain's tallest building, the Shard

In one image Sgt Richard McKinnon, a Royal Logistic Corps bomb disposal expert, checks the fuse on an unexploded World War Two German bomb found near the Shard in London.

Thousands of people were evacuated while bomb disposal experts worked through the night to make the bomb safe enough to transport to Kent, where it was destroyed.

Image copyright Sgt Rupert Frere Image caption And lastly, time for a rest - troops take a moment to relax while on patrol in Helmand

This photo, called "Ghetto Blaster", shows troops from 2 Para resting in a secure compound while on patrol around Char Coucha in Afghanistan.

The annual competition is open to all regular and reserve personnel, staff, cadets, Ministry of Defence civilians and contractors who work directly with the Army.

Winners from this year's competition were presented with their awards at a ceremony at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London, on 28 October.