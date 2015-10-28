Canada boat tragedy: The victims

Image caption Clockwise from left: David Thomas and son Stephen, Katie Taylor, Jack Slater and Nigel Hooker died in the incident

Tributes have been paid to the five Britons who died when a whale-watching boat sank off the coast of western Canada.

David Thomas

Image copyright Thomas family Image caption David Thomas and his son Stephen both died

David Thomas, 50, worked for technology giant Microsoft, which said it was "shocked and saddened" by his death.

In a Facebook post, Gateway Church Swindon said Mr Thomas and his son Stephen, who also died, were active members of the church community.

"These two men brought smiles and encouragement to all who knew them and they will be greatly missed," it said.

Mr Thomas was also a trustee of the Swindon Down's Syndrome Group.

Stephen Thomas

Image copyright Stephen Thomas Image caption Stephen Thomas took this picture of Moraine Lake in Alberta, Canada

Stephen Thomas 17, wrote on his blog that he was "really interested in photography".

He was described as "a very talented young man and a gifted photographer" by the Down's Syndrome Association.

Sue Banks, headteacher at Isambard Community School where Stephen had been a pupil, said he was a "always a positive role model for others".

She said he had a love for art and his work was regularly exhibited in the school and sold at the annual art show.

Nigel Hooker

Nigel Hooker, 63, was visiting Canada from Southampton.

He was on the boat with his daughters Danielle and Aimee.

In a statement, his family said they were "in complete shock and disbelief and struggling to come to terms" with his death.

"Our dad Nigel was a loving and caring father, grandfather and brother who had an appetite for adventure," they said.

Mr Hooker worked for Airbus Defence and Space as a programme assurance manager in Portsmouth.

The company said in a statement: "Nigel was a well respected and popular colleague, and will be greatly missed by everyone he worked with."

Jack Slater

Image copyright Slater family

Jack Slater, 76, was born in Salford but had lived in Canada for more than 30 years.

His daughter, Michele Slater Brown, said he was "larger than life, a charmer, handsome, entrepreneur".

She added: "He was our dad, our lovely dad, I will miss him forever but I'm grateful for all the times I spent with him."

Katie Taylor

Image copyright Taylor family

Katie Taylor, 29, was also a British ex-pat.

She was was originally from Lichfield in Staffordshire, but lived in the ski resort of Whistler in British Columbia.

He family said in a statement: "Katie was a vibrant, outgoing and lovely young woman. She will be very much missed by all of her family and many friends."