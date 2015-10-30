Your week in words, pictures and video

Image copyright Hannah Todd

You have been sending us your photos, videos and opinions on news stories across the globe this week.

You have shared your views on tax credits, the TalkTalk hack, a rare planetary event, hospital parking charges and puffins to name just a few.

Here is a selection of material you shared with us. Thank you for all your contributions.

Taxing decisions

Tax credits dominated news headlines in the past week. The House of Lords voted to delay tax credit cuts.

Chancellor George Osborne said he intended to bring tax credit spending "under control" despite the government's defeats. He also said he will "listen to the concerns that have been raised".

Many of you have shared your concerns about the proposal to reform tax credits. Here is a selection of your comments.

"I can finally have a little sister"

The Chinese government announced on Thursday that they decided to end its one-child policy and allow all couples to have two children. Chinese people both at home and abroad shared their views with BBC News. They have discussed the impact of the decades-old one-child policy.

In her email to the BBC, Rui Chu said she support the one-child policy but she understand it's "a really difficult decision" as China have an ageing population problem but the population is "still quite large."

Ai Yueyou wrote: "I am grateful to the party for liberalising the two-child policy; I can finally have a little sister."

It's not good to TalkTalk

TalkTalk, a phone and broadband provider, said their website was hit by a "significant" cyber-attack last week. Police are investigating the security breach. The company said many customers could be affected.

Present and past customers got in touch with the BBC to share their thoughts.

Puffins now "at risk of extinction"

Puffins "could be extinct within decades", according to the International Council for the Conservation of Nature. The organisation said they have added puffins and turtle doves to its "red list" of endangered birds.

Readers got in touch with us and shared some great pictures of puffins. Here are some of your pictures.

Seeing double?

Are you seeing double? No, Niamh Geaney launched a social media hunt to meet her lookalikes. She has actually met her lookalikes around the world and recently shared her experience on the radio. We asked our readers if they have ever met their own lookalikes.

Spot the planet, wait, there are three...

Stargazers enjoyed a special treat this week as three planets came together. Jupiter, Venus and Mars could be seen in the eastern skies. Many of you sent your pictures to us. Andrew Hill and Abodee Alhasso spent time under the dark skies to take some great pictures of a rare alignment of three planets.

Time's up for hospital parking charges?

MPs are debating a new bill which could exempt carers from paying hospital car parking charges. Carers, visitors and hospital staff have shared their experience with the BBC.

Thank you for all your comments, pictures and videos this week.

