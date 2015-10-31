Cow & Gate recalls baby muesli after insect complaints

Image copyright Science Photo Library

A batch of banana muesli for babies has been recalled after complaints that insects were found in the packet.

Manufacturers Cow & Gate warned parents not to feed their babies Sunny Start - My First Banana Muesli with a best before date of 27 September 2016.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it was not suitable for consumption because of "foreign bodies such as insect".

Cow & Gate has apologised and said an investigation at its factory had begun.

One customer, Alex Bianco tweeted: "Just opened a bag of @cowandgate muesli and found a spiders web. Took it back to Tesco and they found a maggot in it."

The FSA said: "Cow & Gate is recalling one batch of its Sunny Start My First Banana Muesli from 10 months on a precautionary basis because of complaints regarding insects found in the product.

"The company has advised that this product should not be consumed, in case other packs in the batch are affected.

"Cow & Gate has recalled the affected batch, notified its customers and displayed point-of-sale recall notices in stores."