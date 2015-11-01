Hottest UK November day recorded in mid Wales

Image copyright PA Image caption Many areas have experienced autumn sunshine, including Greenwich Park in London

The UK's November temperature record has been broken, with 22.4C (72.3F) being reached in mid Wales.

The temperature was recorded in Trawsgoed, Ceredigion, on Sunday afternoon.

The previous record was also in Wales, where temperatures reached 21.7C (71.1F) at Prestatyn in 1946.

BBC Weather's Helen Willetts said: "It's a long-standing record that's gone and it could even be broken again on Monday."

The average UK temperature for November was between 10C (50F) in the North and 15C (59F) in the South, with the Wales average about 12C (53.6F), she added.

The record temperature had been caused by the type of air currently being experienced, with "mild southerlies and lots of humid air", the forecaster said.

Image copyright @5naini Image caption Twitter user @5naini took this picture in Aberystwyth, near Trawsgoed, on Sunday

Image copyright David Phillipps Image caption David Phillips took this photo of two dog walkers at Abington Park in Northamptonshire

Image copyright Damien Walmsley Image caption This image of a foggy field was captured by Damien Walmsey at Knowle Park in Solihull in the West Midlands

Fog brought temperatures down in many areas on Sunday, but places which were free of fog saw temperatures in the high teens. The fog also led to some flights being cancelled at Heathrow.

More warm air is forecast for Monday but showers are due on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog for much of England and parts of eastern Wales, from 21:00 Sunday until midday on Monday.

It said: "Areas of fog are expected to form during Sunday night becoming widespread and dense in places by Monday morning.

"Travel may be impacted by poor visibility, with some minor disruption expected."

Image copyright PA Image caption Fog affected several areas, including central London

Image copyright William Roberts Image caption William Roberts took this autumnal shot - complete with Halloween pumpkin