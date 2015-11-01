TalkTalk hack: Twenty-year-old man released on bail

Image copyright PA

A 20-year-old Staffordshire man arrested in connection with the TalkTalk cyber attack has been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

TalkTalk said it was subjected to a "significant" attack on its website on 21 October, with fears that customers may have had bank details stolen.

The man, the third to be arrested in relation to the alleged data theft, was held on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

He has been bailed until early March.

Police have also arrested and bailed a 16-year-old boy from west London and a 15-year-old boy from Northern Ireland in connection with the cyber attack.

Both were arrested on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences, with the 16-year-old bailed until an as-yet unconfirmed date and the 15-year-old bailed until November.

Police have confirmed that officers also carried out a search at a residential property in Liverpool in connection with the cyber attack.

Third breach

TalkTalk's chief executive Dido Harding has said the scale of the attack was "much smaller than we originally suspected" but she said the company still needed to "work hard to earn back your trust".

The phone and broadband provider has said hackers accessed up to 28,000 obscured credit and debit card details, with the middle six digits removed, and 15,000 customer dates of birth.

It said any stolen credit or debit card details were incomplete - and therefore could not be used for financial transactions - but advised customers to remain vigilant against fraud.

The investigation into the attack is being carried out by the Metropolitan Police's cyber crime unit, the Police Service of Northern Ireland's cyber crime centre and the National Crime Agency.

The latest breach is the third in a spate of cyber incidents affecting TalkTalk in the last year.