In pictures: Fog covers much of UK

Thick fog across much of the UK has resulted in dozens of flights being cancelled and many more delayed.

Some planes were not able to take off at airports including Heathrow, London City, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Leeds Bradford and Cardiff.

Here are some images showing how the foggy weather has been affecting people's travel plans.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A gloom descended on London early on Monday

Image copyright PA Image caption Heathrow airport cancelled 122 flights as a result of thick fog

Image copyright EPA Image caption Planes were not the only modes of transport navigating thick fog - trains were also affected

Image copyright EPA Image caption Motorists were urged to drive carefully and be aware of the difficult driving conditions brought about by the foggy weather

Image copyright Cyndi Pitcher Image caption Cyndi Pitcher sent in this image taken from the Millennium bridge in Gosport, Hampshire

Image copyright PA Image caption The fog made for a picturesque scene on the River Cam in Cambridge

Image copyright Lioux Heap Image caption Lioux Heap sent this photograph in of foggy rooftops in Matlock, Derbyshire

Image copyright AFP Image caption Even bigger buildings struggled to be seen in the fog - St Paul's Cathedral was partially hidden

Image copyright David Holt Image caption David Holt, from London, said he was "stuck in Luxembourg and due to fly with Luxair to Stansted and not London City as originally intended".