UK

In pictures: Fog covers much of UK

  • 2 November 2015
  • From the section UK

Thick fog across much of the UK has resulted in dozens of flights being cancelled and many more delayed.

Some planes were not able to take off at airports including Heathrow, London City, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Leeds Bradford and Cardiff.

Here are some images showing how the foggy weather has been affecting people's travel plans.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A gloom descended on London early on Monday
Image copyright PA
Image caption Heathrow airport cancelled 122 flights as a result of thick fog
Image copyright EPA
Image caption Planes were not the only modes of transport navigating thick fog - trains were also affected
Image copyright EPA
Image caption Motorists were urged to drive carefully and be aware of the difficult driving conditions brought about by the foggy weather
Image copyright Cyndi Pitcher
Image caption Cyndi Pitcher sent in this image taken from the Millennium bridge in Gosport, Hampshire
Image copyright PA
Image caption The fog made for a picturesque scene on the River Cam in Cambridge
Image copyright Lioux Heap
Image caption Lioux Heap sent this photograph in of foggy rooftops in Matlock, Derbyshire
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Even bigger buildings struggled to be seen in the fog - St Paul's Cathedral was partially hidden
Image copyright David Holt
Image caption David Holt, from London, said he was "stuck in Luxembourg and due to fly with Luxair to Stansted and not London City as originally intended".
Image copyright AP
Image caption On the continent, the Eiffel Tower in Paris was partially hidden by the dense fog descending on the French capital

Related Topics