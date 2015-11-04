Older teenage girls 'at most sexual abuse risk'

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The Children's Society found only one in 10 cases was reported to police

Older teenage girls are the group most at risk of being victims of sexual abuse, crime data analysis suggests.

Using the Crime Survey for England and Wales, the Children's Society estimated that 50,000 girls aged 16 and 17 were sexually assaulted last year.

This group does not have the same legal safeguards as those who are younger because they are able to consent to sex, the charity said.

It is calling for changes to the law to give them more protection.

Only one in 10 of the allegations identified by the Children's Society was reported to police.

The charity said half of those who did not report it either did not consider it worth reporting, feared going to court, or did not want the perpetrators punished.

'Suffer in silence'

There was a perception in some cases that once a girl turned 16 she had chosen to put herself in exploitative situations or could "look after" herself, it said.

The charity said "dangerous inconsistencies" in the law needed to be removed to help older teenage girls get the support and legal protection they need.

It called on the government to make sure police have the means they need to protect 16 and 17-year-olds from sexual exploitation, and that consent to take drugs and drink alcohol was never confused with consent to engage in sexual acts.

Chief executive Matthew Reed said: "Too many children are being left to suffer sexual exploitation in silence.

"Despite 16 and 17-year-olds being at the highest risk, they often receive the least support.

"These young people are still children and the government must make sure that the police and other agencies have the means they need in order to keep them safe."