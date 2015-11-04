Prince Charles and Camilla start New Zealand and Australia tour

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Charles received a traditional Maori welcome from New Zealand Defence Force Flight Sergeant Wai Paenga

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in New Zealand at the start of a 12-day tour.

Arriving in Wellington to rain and strong winds, Charles and Camilla were greeted by dignitaries, including Prime Minister John Key and his wife Bronagh.

During their trip, the Royal couple are due to see a flotilla of Maori canoes, and visit an eco-sanctuary.

They will also travel to Australia, where they will meet new prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, a vocal republican.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Duchess of Cornwall was also welcomed with a hongi, the traditional Maori greeting

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Strong winds and rain greeted the Royal couple on the first day of their tour in New Zealand's capital Wellington

Charles and Camilla were greeted by Mr Key before leaving for a ceremonial welcome at nearby Government House with New Zealand's governor-general Sir Jerry Mateparae.

After spending a few days in Wellington, the royal couple will travel to Dunedin, Nelson, Ngaruawahia, New Plymouth and Auckland.

They are due to visit Turangawaewae Marae, the home of the Kingitanga or Maori monarchs, where they will view a waka armada of canoes on the country's longest river, the Waikato, on the North Island.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key met Charles and Camilla at the start of what will be a 12-day tour

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Prince of Wales was presented with his new military warrants by Governor-General Sir Jerry Mateparae

They will also visit the Orokonui Eco-Sanctuary - home to some of New Zealand's rarest birds, reptiles and plants in the most protected forest in the South Island - to mark New Zealand's Conservation Week.

They will then travel to Australia, where they are due to visit Adelaide, Tanunda, Canberra, Sydney, Albany and Perth.

Charles will meet Mr Turnbull on Remembrance Day in Canberra on 11 November.

Mr Turnbull, who is Australia's fourth leader since 2013, was chairman of the Australian Republican Movement for seven years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles and Camilla are due to meet Australia's new Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull later in the tour

In 1999 he led Australia's unsuccessful campaign to abandon the monarchy and become a republic, but has more recently said he does not regard the issue as a priority for his government.

On Monday, he announced Australia will no longer appoint knights and dames under its honours system.

Prince William and Kate's visit to Australia in 2014 with their son, George, has been credited with boosting pro-monarchy sentiment.

It will be the 15th time the Prince of Wales has visited Australia, where he is also due to celebrate his 67th birthday with a beachside barbecue in Western Australia.