Junior doctors' pay: Your stories and views

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has made concessions to his proposals to shake up the pay and working conditions for junior doctors training in the NHS.

It's seen as a last ditch bid to persuade them not to take industrial action. He has offered to raise basic pay by 11%, but other parts of the negotiations - like working unsociable hours - are being curbed.

Here, junior doctors and BBC News website users share their views on the new pay offer.

James Timms, Sheffield

"I work as a junior doctor. I have previously had no communication from the government whatsoever about the proposals.

We had an email from NHS employers last month, inviting us to open meetings.

These meetings were subsequently cancelled with no notification and we have had no further communication from anyone since.

I don't totally agree with what the BMA is proposing either and so I'm left in no man's land.

If I was to try to manage a patient in the same way that this situation has been managed - with little to no communication - I'm sure that my patient would not survive.

I would be called upon to explain myself and my competence would be challenged and need to be assessed.

I'm not keen on striking, especially if it affects patient care. But I feel I have been left with little option. Many of my colleagues would agree."

Alastair Rose, UK

"I was a junior doctor for 11 years and have now been a consultant for five years.

If there is not the money to pay them a wage that encourages high quality doctors, then the overall funding of the NHS needs reviewing Alastair Rose, UK

There are two issues. Firstly, how to improve medical staffing at weekends and nights. This will require more doctors as we are already too short of enough junior doctors in all the acute specialties, such as emergency medicine and intensive care.

Less pay will only discourage medical students from undertaking these onerous specialties with lots of nights and weekends.

The second issue is that Mr Hunt's approach is unhelpful, in my opinion.

It seems odd for someone who says that he wants to improve patient safety to take an approach that can only alienate those people who are actually responsible for delivering patient care.

Junior doctors have a key role in delivering safe and effective care to our families and friends at all hours of day and night.

If there is not the money to pay them a wage that encourages high quality doctors, then the overall funding of the NHS needs reviewing."

Nishil Modi, Stevenage

"I'm a junior doctor training to become a surgeon.

Many trainee surgeons work well beyond our contracted hours to acquire the training that we need to become better surgeons.

Most of us do not mind this because we accept it is part of the job.

To regularly be at work for 70 hours a week and have our pay compromised is a real kick in the teeth. Mr Hunt is not proposing to increase the number of doctors, but instead spread them across seven days. This means we will be even more stretched from Monday to Friday.

While it may improve weekend care, our fundamental problems of the weekend still remain. These include access to vital diagnostics, like endoscopy and MRI scanning. Junior doctors have made a number of concessions in recent years, including giving up free accommodation in 2009, reducing our pensions in 2011 and having a pay freeze since 2008.

Enduring a pay cut of any sort will be the last straw for many of us."

Edward Wakeford, Liverpool

"The pay offer does not address the fundamental issue, mainly that we will be spread thinly, when we are already stretched.

Mr Hunt says he wants to create a seven-day service, but he hasn't said how that will work. He says that junior doctors are resisting this and creating a barrier to change.

We are already doing above and beyond what we should be doing. For me, it's not about money, it's the fact that the original contract recognises that we work anti-social hours.

The majority of consultants I've spoken to have been very supportive."

Dr Harriet Aubrey-Jones, Thames Valley, UK, emails:

"As a female junior doctor who is planning to have children, I will definitely be punished under this new contract.

The NHS has long promoted a diverse and equal workforce but sadly it looks like this is set to change.

This new contract heralds a new era within the NHS of a widening gender pay gap and discouraging women from entering medicine."

Phil Hinde, Manchester, emails:

Doctors are just finally catching up with the rest of the working world Phil Hinde, Manchester

"Why are doctors kicking off about unsociable hours and pay? Have they got no idea what the rest of the country is like?

We have been working unsociable hours for a pittance for most of our lives.

Doctors are just finally catching up with the rest of the working world.

If you work nine to five, you can't get an appointment at the weekend or in the evening because there are no doctors working anywhere. And heaven forbid you try to book an appointment during the day.

The rest of the UK works twenty-four-seven How come they get the weekend off?"

John Yates, UK, emails:

"For a very well paid profession, with even bigger future earning potential, I don't see why weekends should continue to be seen as anti-social.

This changed for the rest of us decades ago.

The rest of the UK workforce is feeling a much tighter pinch."

